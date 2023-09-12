DocuSign (DOCU) Plunges 10% Despite Q2 Earnings & Revenue Beat

DocuSign, Inc. DOCU presented impressive second-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Jul 31) results, with both earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and growing year over year.

Non-GAAP earnings per share (excluding 68 cents from non-recurring items) of 72 cents beat the consensus mark by 10.8% and grew 50% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure. Revenues of $687.7 million also surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.6% and increased 10.5% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.

However, the better-than-expected results failed to impress shareholders as the company lost 9.8% since the earnings release on Sep 7.

=DocuSign Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

DocuSign price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | DocuSign Quote

Quarter in Detail

Subscription revenues came in at $669.4 million, up 10.6% year over year, beating our estimate by 1.5%. Professional services and other revenues for the reported quarter beat our estimate and increased by 7.8% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure to $18.3 million.

For the reported quarter, billings came in at $711.2 million, 10% above the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure, and beat our estimate by 9.3%. The non-GAAP gross margin was 82%, in line with the year-ago figure and our estimate. The non-GAAP gross profit of $565.8 million increased 11.3% year over year and surpassed our estimate by 2.3%. The non-GAAP operating margin was 25%, up from the year-ago figure of 18%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

DocuSign ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.02 billion compared with $940.5 million at the end of the previous quarter. It generated $211 million in cash from operating activities and a capex of $27.4 million. Non-GAAP free cash flow was $183.6 million.

Third-Quarter Guidance

The company expects revenues in the range of $687-$691 million, revised upward from the $675-$679 million band. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged lower at $683.8 million.

In segmental revenues, subscription revenues are expected in the $669-$673 million band, revised upward from the $658-$662 million range. Billings are expected in the range of around $668-$678 million, up from the previous range of $646-$656 million. The non-GAAP gross margin and the non-GAAP operating margin are expected at 81-82% and 22-23%, respectively.

Fiscal 2024 Guidance

The company expects revenues in the range of $2.725-$2.737 billion, raised from the previous guidance in the band of $2.71-$2.73 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged lower at $2.72 billion.

In segmental revenues, subscription revenues are expected in the $2.649-$2.661 billion band, revised from $2.64-$2.65 billion band. Billings are expected in the range of $2.804-$2.824 billion, up from the previously guided range of $2.74-$2.76 billion. The non-GAAP gross margin and the non-GAAP operating margin are expected at 81-82% and 23-24%, respectively.

Currently, DocuSign carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other stocks from the broader Business Services sector that have performed well in their recent earnings releases:

Automatic Data ADP reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.89 (excluding 1 cent from non-recurring items) beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3% and grew 26% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s figure. Total revenues of $4.47 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1.8% and improved 8.5% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading on a reported basis and 9% on an organic constant-currency basis. ADP currently carries Zacks Rank #2.

TransUnion TRU reported impressive second-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly adjusted earnings of 86 cents per share (adjusting 58 cents from non-recurring items) surpassed the consensus mark by 3.6% but decreased 12.2% year over year.

Total revenues of $968 million beat the consensus mark by 1% and increased 2.1% year over year on a reported basis. Revenues were up 3% on a constant-currency basis, mainly driven by strength in international markets. TRU currently carries Zacks Rank #2.

Gartner IT reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2023 results. Adjusted earnings per share (excluding 37 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.85 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.9% and matched the year-ago reported figure.

Revenues of $1.5 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1% and improved 9.2% year over year on a reported basis and 10% on a foreign currency-neutral basis. The total contract value was $4.6 billion, up 8.9% year over year on a foreign currency-neutral basis. IT currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gartner, Inc. (IT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TransUnion (TRU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DocuSign (DOCU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.