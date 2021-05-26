DocuSign (DOCU) Picks Shanthi Iyer as Chief Information Officer

DocuSign, Inc. DOCU has appointed former Cisco CSCO SVP and chief data officer Shanthi Iyer as its chief information officer. She will report to COO Scott Olrich.

Olrich stated, ”As we grow and scale, it's vital that we optimize our systems, processes and technology infrastructure to support the needs of today—and the rapidly evolving needs of tomorrow. It's equally important that we have the right executive leadership in place to oversee and drive that evolution.”

Iyer, who holds a B.S. in Math from the University of Madras and a diploma in Computer Science from the National Institute of Information Technology, Chennai, has more than 20 years of technology leadership experience at Cisco.

With DocuSign, she will be responsible for enhancing the company’s employee productivity and operational excellence, and increasing customers' ease of carrying out business with it.

Notably, DocuSign’s shares have gained a massive 47.1% over the past year, significantly outperforming the 13.8% gain of the industry it belongs to and 44% rally of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

