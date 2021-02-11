DocuSign (DOCU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, DocuSign (DOCU) closed at $256.27, marking a +0.4% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of electronic signature technology had lost 0.23% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 0.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.33% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DOCU as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect DOCU to post earnings of $0.22 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 83.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $406.76 million, up 47.97% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DOCU. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.82% lower within the past month. DOCU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, DOCU is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 235.8. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 34.98.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



DocuSign Inc. (DOCU): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.