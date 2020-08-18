DocuSign (DOCU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

DocuSign (DOCU) closed at $209.47 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.85% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.73%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of electronic signature technology had gained 2.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 3.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.04%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DOCU as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be September 3, 2020. In that report, analysts expect DOCU to post earnings of $0.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 600%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $318.37 million, up 35.13% from the year-ago period.

DOCU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $1.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +48.39% and +35.04%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DOCU. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DOCU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note DOCU's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 453.99. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 36.51.

Investors should also note that DOCU has a PEG ratio of 14.56 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.87 at yesterday's closing price.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

