DocuSign (DOCU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, DocuSign (DOCU) closed at $127.50, marking a +1.38% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of electronic signature technology had lost 19.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 8.04%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.29%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DocuSign as it approaches its next earnings report date. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $560.8 million, up 30.15% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DocuSign. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DocuSign is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, DocuSign is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 63.7. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.45.

Meanwhile, DOCU's PEG ratio is currently 1.34. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DOCU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.5 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

