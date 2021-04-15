DocuSign (DOCU) Just Reclaimed the 50-Day Moving Average

DocuSign (DOCU) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, DOCU broke out above the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is one of three major moving averages used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for a wide range of securities. But the 50-day is considered to be more important because it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

Shares of DOCU have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 5.9%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that DOCU could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account DOCU's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 7 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on DOCU for more gains in the near future.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



DocuSign Inc. (DOCU): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.