DocuSign (DOCU) Just Reclaimed the 200-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, DocuSign (DOCU) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. DOCU recently overtook the 200-day moving average, and this suggests a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average helps traders and analysts determine overall long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. The indicator moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.

DOCU has rallied 10.7% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at the moment. This combination suggests DOCU could be on the verge of another move higher.

Once investors consider DOCU's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 7 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on DOCU for more gains in the near future.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU): Free Stock Analysis Report



