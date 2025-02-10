DocuSign (DOCU) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw DocuSign (DOCU) ending at $90.86, denoting a +0.42% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.67% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.98%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of electronic signature technology had gained 0.07% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.79% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.07% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of DocuSign in its upcoming release. On that day, DocuSign is projected to report earnings of $0.84 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.53%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $759.96 million, up 6.68% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DocuSign. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, DocuSign is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, DocuSign is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 30.68, which means DocuSign is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that DOCU currently has a PEG ratio of 2.62. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.34.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Docusign Inc. (DOCU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.