DocuSign (DOCU) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, DocuSign (DOCU) closed at $41.12, marking a +0.34% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

The provider of electronic signature technology's shares have seen an increase of 1.01% over the last month, surpassing the Business Services sector's gain of 0.02% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 1.42%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of DocuSign in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.61, signifying a 7.02% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $689.17 million, indicating a 6.77% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.62 per share and a revenue of $2.73 billion, demonstrating changes of +29.06% and +8.55%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for DocuSign. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. DocuSign is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, DocuSign is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.63. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.18.

We can also see that DOCU currently has a PEG ratio of 1.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DOCU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

