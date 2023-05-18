DocuSign (DOCU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, DocuSign (DOCU) closed at $52.56, marking a +0.52% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 4.73%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of electronic signature technology had lost 1.43% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 2.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.3% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DocuSign as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, DocuSign is projected to report earnings of $0.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 39.47%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $641.17 million, up 8.92% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.34 per share and revenue of $2.7 billion, which would represent changes of +15.27% and +7.3%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DocuSign. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. DocuSign is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, DocuSign is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.39. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.05.

Meanwhile, DOCU's PEG ratio is currently 1.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Technology Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.72 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 123, which puts it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.