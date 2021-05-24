DocuSign (DOCU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

DocuSign (DOCU) closed the most recent trading day at $195.55, moving +0.93% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of electronic signature technology had lost 13.83% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 1.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.26% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DOCU as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 3, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.27, up 125% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $434.87 million, up 46.41% from the year-ago period.

DOCU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.33 per share and revenue of $1.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +47.78% and +35.62%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DOCU. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.13% higher. DOCU is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DOCU has a Forward P/E ratio of 145.52 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 32.01, which means DOCU is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that DOCU currently has a PEG ratio of 3.77. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Technology Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.4 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.