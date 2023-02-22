DocuSign (DOCU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, DocuSign (DOCU) closed at $60.46, marking a +1.43% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of electronic signature technology had gained 2.86% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 0.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

DocuSign will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 9, 2023. In that report, analysts expect DocuSign to post earnings of $0.53 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.42%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $639.39 million, up 10.08% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DocuSign should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DocuSign is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, DocuSign is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.7. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.71.

It is also worth noting that DOCU currently has a PEG ratio of 2.02. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.31 at yesterday's closing price.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

