DocuSign (DOCU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

DocuSign (DOCU) closed the most recent trading day at $102.19, moving +0.39% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.05% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of electronic signature technology had gained 25.09% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 16.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 21.82% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DOCU as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect DOCU to post earnings of $0.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 57.14%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $284 million, up 32.74% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $1.31 billion, which would represent changes of +70.97% and +34.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DOCU should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DOCU currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DOCU has a Forward P/E ratio of 191.03 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.96, which means DOCU is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that DOCU currently has a PEG ratio of 4.09. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

