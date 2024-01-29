DocuSign (DOCU) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

DocuSign (DOCU) closed the latest trading day at $63.35, indicating a +1.15% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.59%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of electronic signature technology had gained 5.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 0.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.5%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of DocuSign in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.64, reflecting a 1.54% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $698.05 million, up 5.83% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.87 per share and a revenue of $2.75 billion, indicating changes of +41.38% and +9.21%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DocuSign. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. DocuSign is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note DocuSign's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.85. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.5.

We can also see that DOCU currently has a PEG ratio of 1.44. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.48 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

