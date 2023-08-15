DocuSign (DOCU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

DocuSign (DOCU) closed the most recent trading day at $48.54, moving -1.8% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of electronic signature technology had lost 6.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 1.7%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.27%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DocuSign as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, DocuSign is projected to report earnings of $0.65 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 47.73%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $676.75 million, up 8.77% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.51 per share and revenue of $2.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of +23.65% and +8.09%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DocuSign. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.38% higher. DocuSign currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, DocuSign is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.71. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.45, which means DocuSign is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that DOCU has a PEG ratio of 1.48. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Technology Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.68 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DOCU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

