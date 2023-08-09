DocuSign (DOCU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

DocuSign (DOCU) closed at $50.70 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.76% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of electronic signature technology had lost 1.29% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 1.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.35% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DocuSign as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect DocuSign to post earnings of $0.65 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 47.73%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $676.75 million, up 8.77% from the prior-year quarter.

DOCU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.51 per share and revenue of $2.72 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.65% and +8.09%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DocuSign should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.38% higher. DocuSign is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, DocuSign is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.37. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.09.

Meanwhile, DOCU's PEG ratio is currently 1.53. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.49 at yesterday's closing price.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

