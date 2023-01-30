DocuSign (DOCU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

DocuSign (DOCU) closed at $58.29 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.62% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of electronic signature technology had gained 6.91% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 8.96% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 6.41% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DocuSign as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, DocuSign is projected to report earnings of $0.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.42%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $639.39 million, up 10.08% from the year-ago period.

DOCU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.92 per share and revenue of $2.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.03% and +18.44%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DocuSign should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DocuSign currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, DocuSign is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 30.79. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.9.

Investors should also note that DOCU has a PEG ratio of 2.25 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.16 at yesterday's closing price.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

