DocuSign (DOCU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

DocuSign (DOCU) closed at $57.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.26% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of electronic signature technology had gained 8.89% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 8.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.64% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DocuSign as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, DocuSign is projected to report earnings of $0.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.42%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $639.39 million, up 10.08% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.92 per share and revenue of $2.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of -3.03% and +18.44%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DocuSign. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DocuSign currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, DocuSign is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.5. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.22.

We can also see that DOCU currently has a PEG ratio of 2.23. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Technology Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.1 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.