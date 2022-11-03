DocuSign (DOCU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

DocuSign (DOCU) closed at $42.43 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.69% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of electronic signature technology had lost 19.91% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 5.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.94% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DocuSign as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, DocuSign is projected to report earnings of $0.41 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 29.31%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $626.04 million, up 14.77% from the prior-year quarter.

DOCU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.63 per share and revenue of $2.48 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -17.68% and +17.54%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DocuSign. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DocuSign is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, DocuSign is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.43. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.28, so we one might conclude that DocuSign is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that DOCU currently has a PEG ratio of 0.98. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DOCU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 134, which puts it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

