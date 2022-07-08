DocuSign (DOCU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

DocuSign (DOCU) closed at $66.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.48% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of electronic signature technology had lost 22.79% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 6.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DocuSign as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.43, down 8.51% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $602.06 million, up 17.63% from the year-ago period.

DOCU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.75 per share and revenue of $2.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -11.62% and +17.43%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DocuSign. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 124.07% lower. DocuSign currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, DocuSign is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 38.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.48, so we one might conclude that DocuSign is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that DOCU has a PEG ratio of 2.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.11 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

