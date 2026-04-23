DocuSign (DOCU) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

DocuSign (DOCU) ended the recent trading session at $45.02, demonstrating a -5.26% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.41%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.36%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.89%.

The provider of electronic signature technology's shares have seen an increase of 2.63% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 14.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.71%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of DocuSign in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1, indicating a 11.11% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $824.75 million, indicating a 8% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.43 per share and a revenue of $3.49 billion, signifying shifts of +15.36% and +8.39%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DocuSign. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.11% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. DocuSign is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, DocuSign is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.72. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.47 for its industry.

We can also see that DOCU currently has a PEG ratio of 0.72. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.14 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 88, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Docusign Inc. (DOCU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.