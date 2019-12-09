DocuSign (DOCU) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8.7%

DocuSign, Inc. DOCU was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $66.57 to $72.31 in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revisions of no increase and one decrease over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.



DocuSign currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

DocuSign Inc. Price

DocuSign Inc. price | DocuSign Inc. Quote

Investors interested in the Technology Services industry may consider iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ICLK, which has a Zacks Rank 1# (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Is DOCU going up? Or down? Predict to see what others think: Up or Down



The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All



Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.