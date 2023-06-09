DocuSign (DOCU) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenues Estimates

DocuSign, Inc. ( DOCU ) presented impressive first-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Apr 30) results with both earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and growing year over year.

Non-GAAP earnings per share (excluding 72 cents from non-recurring items) of 72 cents beat the consensus mark by 35.9% and grew 89.5% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure. Revenues of $661.4 million also surpassed the consensus estimate by 3.2% and increased 12.4% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.

Shares of DOCU have decreased 33.1% in the past year, compared with its industry’s 6.8% dip.

Quarter in Details

Subscription revenues came in at $639.3 million, up 12% year over year. Professional services and other revenues increased 14% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure to $22.1 million. For the reported quarter, billings of $674.8 million were up 10% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.

Non-GAAP gross margin was at 83%, compared with 81% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross profit of $546.5 million increased 15% year over year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 27%, up from the year-ago figure of 17%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

DocuSign ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $940.5 million, compared with $721.9 million at the end of the previous quarter. It generated $233.6 million in cash from operating activities and a capex of $19.1 million. Non-GAAP free cash flow was $214.6 million.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Guidance

The company expects the revenue to be in the range of $675-$679 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged lower at $664.5 million. In segmental revenues, subscription revenues are expected to be in the $658-$662 million band. Billings are expected around $646-$656 million. Non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin are expected to be 81-82% and 24-25%, respectively.

Fiscal 2024 Guidance

The company expects revenues to be in the range of $2.71-$2.73 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the revenue is pegged lower at $2.7 billion. In segmental revenues, subscription revenues are expected to be in the $2.64-$2.65 billion band. Billings are expected in the range of $2.74-$2.76 billion. Non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin are expected to be 81-82% and 22-24%, respectively.

Earnings Snapshot

