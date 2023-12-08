DocuSign (DOCU) Beats on Q3 Earnings and Revenues

DocuSign, Inc. DOCU reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Oct 31) results, wherein both its earnings and revenues beat their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Non-GAAP earnings per share (excluding 60 cents from non-recurring items) of 79 cents beat the consensus mark by 29.5% and grew 38.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Revenues of $700.4 million also surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.6% and increased 8.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported actual.

Quarter in Detail

Subscription revenues totaled $682.4 million, up 9% year over year. The figure beat our estimate by 3%. Professional services and other revenues for the reported quarter missed our estimate by 10.6% and decreased 16% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure to $18.1 million.

DocuSign Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

DocuSign price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | DocuSign Quote

For the reported quarter, billings amounted to $691.8 million, up 5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The figure beat our estimate by 3.2%. The non-GAAP gross margin was 83%, in line with the year-ago level. The figure beat our estimate of 81.7%. The non-GAAP gross profit of $581.4 million increased 8.1% year over year and surpassed our estimate by 3.3%. The non-GAAP operating margin was 27%, up from the year-ago level of 23%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

DocuSign ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.18 billion compared with $1.02 billion at the end of the previous quarter. It generated $264.2 million in cash from operating activities and a capex of $23.8 million. Non-GAAP free cash flow was $240.3 million.

Fourth-Quarter Guidance

The company expects revenues to be in the range of $696-$700 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged lower at $689.2 million.

In segmental revenues, subscription revenues are expected in the $679-$683 million band. Billings are expected in the range of around $758-$768 million. The non-GAAP gross margin and the non-GAAP operating margin are expected to be 81-82% and 22.5-23.5%, respectively.

Fiscal 2024 Guidance

The company expects revenues in the range of $2.746-$2.750 billion compared with the previous guidance of $2.725-$2.737 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.73 billion.

In segmental revenues, subscription revenues are expected in the $2.670-$2.674 billion band, up from the previously estimated range of $2.649-$2.661 billion. Billings are expected in the band of $2.835-$2.845 billion, up from the previously guided range of $2.804-$2.824 billion. The non-GAAP gross margin and the non-GAAP operating margin are expected to be in the band of 81.5-82.5% and 24-25%, respectively.

Currently, DocuSign carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

A few better-ranked stocks from the broader Business Services sector that have performed well in their recent earnings releases have been discussed below.

S&P Global Inc. SPGI reported impressive third-quarter results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

SPGI’s adjusted earnings per share (excluding 88 cents from non-recurring items) of $3.21 rose 9.6% year over year and beat the consensus estimate by 5.3%. Revenues of $3.08 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2% and improved 8% year over year, backed by strong performance in all divisions.

Verisk Analytics Inc.VRSK reported impressive third-quarter 2023 results wherein earnings and revenues beat the respective estimates.

VRSK’s adjusted earnings (excluding 23 cents from non-recurring items) were $1.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing 4.1% from the year-ago reported figure. Such a beat was supported by strong growth in underwriting data solutions, life insurance and extreme events solutions.

Fiserv, Inc. FI reported impressive third-quarter 2023 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

FI’s adjusted earnings per share (excluding 40 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.96 exceeded the consensus mark by 1% and increased 20% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $4.62 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.53% and increased 8.2% year over year.

Organic revenue growth was 12% in the quarter, driven by 20% and 6% growth in the Acceptance and Payments segments, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.