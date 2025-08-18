DocuSign (DOCU) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, DocuSign (DOCU) closed at $71.70, marking a +1.13% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of electronic signature technology had lost 10.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.47%.

The upcoming earnings release of DocuSign will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on September 4, 2025. In that report, analysts expect DocuSign to post earnings of $0.84 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.4%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $778.96 million, indicating a 5.83% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.54 per share and revenue of $3.16 billion, which would represent changes of -0.28% and +6.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DocuSign. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DocuSign is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note DocuSign's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.06. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 29.37.

Investors should also note that DOCU has a PEG ratio of 8.76 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.23 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Docusign Inc. (DOCU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.