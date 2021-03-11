DocuSign (DOCU) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shares of DocuSign (DOCU) have been under heavy selling pressure, falling 15% over the past few weeks, while losing as much as 35% since it 52-week high. The selloff in tech stocks, which have crushed fellow work-from-home (WFH) high-flyers Zoom Video (ZM) have accelerate the decline in DocuSign. But now could be a buying opportunity.

The e-signature specialist is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. As with Zoom, DocuSign which provides individuals and businesses the ability to digitize the agreement process was a 2020 winner at the height of the pandemic as enterprises shifted to remote work. Aside from being the leader in electronic signatures, DocuSign aims to service the entire deal process, including supporting any action that is required once the agreements have been signed.

Boasting hundreds of millions of users, with more than 700,000 paying customers, the company has enjoyed rapid growth. However, as vaccine become more widely available the market has grown concerned about DocuSign’s ability to sustain its growth rate. As such, on Thursday the market will want to see how DocuSign can diversify its revenue stream with other products such as its contract lifecycle management platform which is seen as a strong growth candidate for in the years ahead. Investors will also listen for how the company plans to outline its path towards profitability.

In the three months that ended January, the San Francisco, Calif.-based company is expected to earn 22 cents per share on revenue of $407.65 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were 12 cents per share on revenue of $274.89 million. For the full year, earnings are expected to rise 138% to 74 cents per share, while full-year revenue of $1.43 billion would rise 47% year over year.

As strong as these quarterly projections appear for DocuSign, they still seem somewhat conservative, given that the company controls an estimated 70% of the e-signature market. According to some estimates, the electronic signature market is now at $25 billion and projected to grow at double-digit percentage rates in the years ahead. This puts DocuSigns total addressable market, including its SaaS platform, at around $50 billion. This growth has begun to show in its quarterly reports.

In the third quarter, the company generated revenue of $382.9 million, which grew 53% year over to surpass the upper end of its own guidance. Third quarter bookings accelerated to $440 million, rising 63% year over year. Subscription revenue was also impressive, using 54% year over year to $366.6 million, while Professional services revenue increased 43% to $16.3 million. As these numbers suggests, DocuSign has been indispensable during the pandemic.

As coronavirus vaccine candidates have begun to show success, concerns have been raised about whether DocuSign can sustain its astronomical growth rate. The thinking is, vaccines may alleviate some of the pressures for digital transformation this year and beyond. On Thursday investors will want to see whether the company’s growth trends can improve. And if DocuSign can outline its path towards sustained profitability, the stock may is poised to reverse the decline and move higher.

