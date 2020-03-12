DocuSign (DOCU) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

As the market tumbles from economic impacts of the coronavirus, so-called “stay at home” stocks have been spared. DocuSign (DOCU), which provides individuals and businesses the ability to digitize an agreement process is within that category.

The company is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. Its shares are still up 1.2% year to date, including 20% gains in six months. This compares to the 20% year-to-date decline in the S&P 500 index. And given the company’s projected growth rate, there is no sign of slowing down, especially in today’s environment where business are encouraging employees to work from home.

Nevertheless, Wall Street is still eager to learn whether DocuSign can continue to thrive, particularly amid stiff competition from HelloSign, SignNow as well as Adobe’s (ADBE) Adobe Sign, among others. Despite the crowded market, the company’s client base — which includes the likes of T-Mobile (TMUS), Salesforce, Morgan Stanley (MS) and Bank of America (BAC) — is approaching half a million users and more than 300 of the Fortune 500 companies. DocuSign on Thursday must continue to show not only a re-acceleration of revenue but also outline its path towards profitability.

In the three months that ended January, the San Francisco, Calif.-based company is expected to earn 5 cents per share on revenue of $266.49 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were 6 cents per share on revenue of $199.73 million. For the full year, earnings are expected to rise 166% to 24 cents per share, while full-year revenue of $965.43 million would rise 37.7% year over year.

The company in the third quarter delivered revenue growth of 40% year over year to $249.5 million, yielding 11 adjusted earnings of 11 cents per share, which beat on both the top and bottom lines. Consensus estimates had called for third quarter revenue of $239.86 million with adjusted earnings of 3 cents a share. Subscription revenue was up 41% to $238 million, while professional services increased 28% to $11.4 million.

These figures underscore how DocuSign is seeing broader adoption of its Agreement Cloud offering, which is another way to say the service that digitizes and streamlines the preparation, signing, and managing of contracts. Just as important, Q3 billings were up 36% year over year to $269.4 million, beating the consensus by $1 million. CEO Dan Springer touted the company’s growth trajectory, saying the company is continuing to expand its Agreement Cloud products and seeing traction.

The company’s Q4 guidance affirmed that confidence, calling for revenue to be above consensus at a range of $263 million to $267 million. On Thursday the company must show it can sustain that level of growth. What’s more, to keep the stock rising, it must also show not only a sustained acceleration of revenue, it must also show it can make money.

