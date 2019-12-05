DocuSign (DOCU) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

DocuSign (DOCU) is set to report third quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. Investors who missed the buying opportunity when I last spoke about this company would now be buying it at a more expensive price.

Owing to consecutive strong earnings reports, DocuSign has crushed the market, yielding 77% returns so far in 2019, compared with 24% rise in the S&P 500 index. This includes 20% surge following its second quarter results. And given the company’s projected growth rate, there is no sign of slowing down. But Wall Street is still eager to learn whether this young promising company, which provides individuals and businesses the ability to digitize an agreement process, is the real thing or a forgery.

In the three months that ended October, the San Francisco, Calif.-based company is expected to earn 3 cents per share on revenue of $239.86 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were 0 cent per share on revenue of $173.55 million. For the full year, ending in January, earnings are expected to rise 77% to 16 cents per share, while full-year revenue of $950.95 million would rise 35.7% year over year.

In the second quarter, the company delivered revenue growth of 41% year over year to $235.6 million, well ahead of its own guidance for revenue between $218 million and $222 million. Notably, the revenue total marked a significant growth acceleration from 37% revenue growth in the first quarter of fiscal and 34% growth in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Just as impressive, the company added 29,000 new customers during the quarter, bringing total customers to 537,000.

The number of new customers represents a 25% year-over-year jump. What’s more, among its enterprise and commercial customers, DocuSign saw particularly strong growth with these large customers climbing to 64,000 customers or rising 31% year over year. The company continues to capitalize on its leadership position in the e-signature market as evidenced by performances in key aspects of its business.

Second quarter subscriptions revenue, which accounts for about 90% of total revenues, rose 39% year over year to $221 million, while Professional services and other revenue gained 72% to $15 million. These figures underscore the extent to which DocuSign is seeing broader adoption of its Agreement Cloud offering, which is another way to say the service that digitizes and streamlines the preparation, signing, and managing of contracts.

On Thursday the company must demonstrate to analysts that it can sustain that level of growth. And while the company has been adding more features to its core offering to attract more customers, the new features have, in the past, caused delays in the closing of deals which necessitated the downbeat guidance. To keep the stock rising, DocuSign on Thursday must show not only a sustained acceleration of revenue, it must also outline its path towards profitability.

