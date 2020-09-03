DocuSign (DOCU) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shares of DocuSign (DOCU) have surged almost 30% over the past week, skyrocketing 20% Tuesday in sympathy with the breathtaking quarter just delivered by fellow work-from-home (WFH) stock Zoom Video (ZM).

The e-signature specialist is set to report second quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. DocuSign, which provides individuals and businesses the ability to digitize the agreement process, remains in a basket of WFH plays that are seen not only as both near-term indispensable, but also long-term beneficiaries of the pandemic with the ability to sustain post-pandemic success. But with the stock now up 200% year to date, investors want to know when valuation will begin to matter.

"Organizations are shifting from addressing their immediate business continuity needs to supporting a future of working anywhere, learning anywhere, and connecting anywhere,” said Zoom CEO Eric Yuan in the company's earnings release. Thus, it would make sense for DocuSign to benefit from these same revenue drivers. While people are working from home, deals will still require signatures in an effective and legally binding way.

Aside from being the leader in electronic signatures, the company aims to service the entire deal process, including supporting any action that is required once the agreements have been signed. Boasting hundreds of millions of users, with more than 660,000 paying customers, DocuSign has enjoyed rapid growth from various industries such as tech, finance and 18 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies. For the stock to keep climbing, however, DocuSign needs a breathtaking quarter and upside guidance to sustain the momentum.

In the three months that ended July, the San Francisco, Calif.-based company is expected to earn 8 cents per share on revenue of $318.57 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were 1 cent per share on revenue of $235.61 million. For the full year, ending January, earnings are expected to rise 55% to 48 cents per share, while full-year revenue of $1.32 billion would rise 35.20% year over year.

As strong as these quarterly projections appear for DocuSign, they still seem somewhat conservative, given that it controls an estimated 70% of the e-signature market. According to some estimates, the electronic signature market is now at $25 billion and growing. This puts DocuSigns total addressable market, including its SaaS platform, at around $50 billion. It’s likely for this reason, analysts are projecting another beat, based on the upward revenue revisions since the quarter began.

In the first quarter, revenue surged 39% year over year to $297 million, accelerating one percentage point from Q4. This helped boost Q1 EPS higher by 71% year over year to 12 cents per share. Just as important, Q1 billings — which are the deals it has won, but not yet included in revenue — surged 59% year over year to $342 million. During the quarter, DocuSign also grew its net new direct customers by 10,000, while adding some 58,000 self-service customers which now stands at 661,000.

The company has shown no signs of slowing down, especially in today’s environment where business are encouraging employees to work from home. But the competition from the likes of Adobe’s (ADBE) Adobe Sign, HelloSign, SignNow, among others, has intensified. As such, DocuSign on Thursday must continue to show not only growth acceleration, it must also outline its path towards sustained profitability.

