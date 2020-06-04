DocuSign (DOCU) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

As the market is affected by the economic impacts of the coronavirus, so-called “stay at home” stocks have been spared. DocuSign (DOCU), which provides individuals and businesses the ability to digitize an agreement process is within the category.

The company is set to report first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. DocuSign has seen its stock price soar 110% over the past six months, including more than 42% in thirty days. But with the stock now up 100% year to date, compared with an 5% decline in the S&P 500 index, investors want to know if there’s more upside left, particularly with stay-at-home restrictions being lifted across various states.

What’s more, the company faces stiff competition from the likes of HelloSign, SignNow as well as Adobe’s (ADBE) Adobe Sign, among others. Top industries such as financial, legal, tech, insurance, and real estate services are among some of the key adopters of the digital signatures services to seal agreements. While DocuSign is sure to benefit from the WFH trends, Wall Street will want to see whether the surge in platform use has translated to sustainable profits.

In the three months that ended April, the San Francisco, Calif.-based company is expected to earn 10 cents per share on revenue of $281.12 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were 7 cents per share on revenue of $213.96 million. For the full year, ending January, earnings are expected to rise 55% to 48 cents per share, while full-year revenue of $1.26 billion would rise 29% year over year.

These projected numbers, if correct, seems conservative. In Q4 DocuSign beat on both the top and bottom lines, delivering revenue growth of 37% year over year to $275 million, yielding adjusted earnings of 12 cents per share. Subscription revenue came to $258 million, beating consensus of $251 million, while professional services increased 28% to $16.8 million. The company is seeing no signs of slowing down, especially in today’s environment where business are encouraging employees to work from home.

According to some estimates, the electronic signature market is now at $25 billion market. This puts DocuSigns total addressable market, including its SaaS platform, at around $50 billion. Rapid adoption of its Agreement Cloud offering, which is another way to say the service that digitizes and streamlines the preparation, signing, and managing of contracts, is growing impressively.

As of the fourth quarter, DocuSign had 585,000 customers — to which the company says represents just 1% of the estimated enterprises, commercial businesses, and VSBs in its current core target market worldwide. This means DocuSign believes there’s still a massive global opportunity for the company. And this was prior to the Covid-19 pandemic when the company guided for fiscal 2021 revenue growth of 30%.

It’s likely for this reason, analysts are projecting another beat, based on the eight upward revenue revisions since the quarter began. In other words, the company will need a breathtaking quarter and guidance to sustain the momentum. DocuSign on Thursday must continue to show not only growth acceleration, but also outline its path towards sustained profitability.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.