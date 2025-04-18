Markets
Docusign, Cognizant To Expand Partnership

(RTTNews) - Cognizant (CTSH) announced an expanded partnership with Docusign (DOCU) to enhance customer support and drive digital transformation. The companies are working together to provide intelligent agreement management solutions that optimize customer service management and streamline agreement processes globally. As part of a multi-year agreement, Cognizant will provide customer support services for Docusign, including assistance with eSignature, billing inquiries and technical support.

Kelly Morgan, Chief Customer Officer, of Docusign, said: "Together we have the opportunity to expedite the advancement of our Docusign IAM platform and deliver more intelligent and efficient solutions to our customers. Cognizant's expertise in AI and digital transformation will empower us to continue driving innovation and effectively address the ever-changing demands of our customers."

