DocuSign Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DOCU

In trading on Monday, shares of DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $252.58, changing hands as low as $247.84 per share. DocuSign Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOCU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DOCU's low point in its 52 week range is $179.49 per share, with $314.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $248.45.

