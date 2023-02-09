Documents to Start Organizing Now for a Headache-Free Tax Return

If you're one of those rare souls who keeps your tax documents organized throughout the year, congratulations. You're ready to file. For the rest of us, this is the time of year when we try to remember where we stored receipts, W-2s, 1099's, interest statements, and all the other important information we'll need to file our returns accurately.

This list may help you organize if you still need to get all your documents together. Here's what you'll need to file your return.

Information and documents nearly everyone will need

Social Security numbers and birthdates for you, your spouse, and dependents.

If you would like a refund check directly deposited into your bank account, your bank account and routing number.

A copy of last year's return.

Income-related documents

W-2s for you and your spouse if you're married.

1099-G forms for unemployment income, or state or local tax refunds.

1099-C for cancellation of debt.

1099-S for income from the sale of a property.

1099-INT, -DIV, -B, or K-1s for interest or investment income

1099-NEC forms for you and your spouse if either of you did any contract work in 2022.

Form 1099-R, for pension or IRA distributions.

SSA-1099, for Social Security benefits you've received.

Income from business or farming, including a profit/loss statement and capital equipment information.

Rental property income and expenses.

Alimony received by you or your spouse.

Installment sale information, including the payer's Social Security number and address.

Investment income.

Gambling winnings.

Jury duty payments.

Taxable health savings account (HSA) distribution.

Awards and prizes.

Documents associated with income adjustments

Alimony paid for divorces that occurred before 2019.

IRA contributions made during the tax year.

For 1098-T, for tuition paid

Form 1098-E, for student loan interest paid.

Receipts for qualifying energy-efficient home improvements.

Self-employed health insurance payment records.

Moving expense records.

Solo 401(k), SIMPLE, SEP, Keogh, or other self-employed pension plan contributions.

For teachers: receipts or canceled checks for expenses paid toward your classroom, including supplies.

Deduction and credit documentation

Adoption expenses.

Child care costs.

Forms 1098, including mortgage interest, private mortgage insurance (PMI), and any points you paid.

Charitable donations.

Medical and dental expenses.

Casualty and theft losses, including any insurance reimbursements.

Union dues.

Unreimbursed employee expenses, like supplies, seminars, travel, or publications.

Business use of the home expenses, including the size of your home office.

Tax documents

State and local income tax you paid.

Real estate taxes paid.

Personal property taxes paid.

Estimated tax payments made if you're self-employed.

Prior-year refund applied to the current year.

Miscellaneous documentation

Any amount paid with an extension to file.

Vehicle license fees, based on the value of your vehicle.

Foreign bank account information.

While they're not documents, you may also want a quiet room to work in, your favorite beverage, and chocolate. For some of us, these things make tax preparation bearable.

