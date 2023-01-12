US Markets

Documents marked classified found in Biden's Wilmington garage -White House

Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

January 12, 2023 — 10:25 am EST

Written by Jeff Mason for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The president's lawyers discovered a small number of documents with classified markings in the garage of President Joe Biden's house in Wilmington, Delaware, the White House said on Thursday.

A single document was found in a room adjacent to the garage and no documents were found in the Bidens' Rehoboth Beach home, White House Special Counsel Richard Sauber said in a statement. The administration is "fully cooperating" to ensure that the records are handled properly, he said.

