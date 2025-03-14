$DOCU stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DOCU stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $539,174,624 of trading volume.

$DOCU Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $DOCU:

$DOCU insiders have traded $DOCU stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOCU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL D. SPRINGER has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 581,588 shares for an estimated $56,440,142 .

. ALLAN C. THYGESEN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 63,175 shares for an estimated $5,247,855 .

. BLAKE JEFFREY GRAYSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 55,176 shares for an estimated $4,413,370 .

. ROBERT CHATWANI (President General Mgr, Growth) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,599 shares for an estimated $2,267,600 .

. JAMES P SHAUGHNESSY (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 18,600 shares for an estimated $1,387,226 .

. ENRIQUE T SALEM sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $915,610

PETER SOLVIK sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $912,600

TERESA BRIGGS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,068 shares for an estimated $80,719.

$DOCU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 433 institutional investors add shares of $DOCU stock to their portfolio, and 374 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.