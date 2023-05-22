DOCU Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.30, changing hands as high as $55.62 per share. DocuSign Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOCU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DOCU's low point in its 52 week range is $39.57 per share, with $92.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.45.

