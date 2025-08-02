Doctors’ Offices and 6 Other Places Where You Should Never Share Your Social Security Number

With all the talk about security breaches, it can feel scary to give out your Social Security number (SSN) or any other personal information. After all, that number can help scammers take advantage of you in so many ways.

According to the most recent data from the Federal Trade Commission, around 1 in 5 Americans experience identity theft in their lifetime. According to the numbers, reported identity theft complaints rose 9.5% from 2023 to 2024.

To safeguard yourself from identity theft, here are six places to avoid giving out your Social Security number.

Places To Avoid

In addition to doctors’ offices and hospitals, Kiplinger reported, you shouldn’t share your SSN at these places:

Health insurers

Financial institutions

State, local and federal governments

Universities and colleges

Tech companies

Nonprofit organizations

Keep in mind that just because these places are on the list doesn’t mean you won’t be asked for your Social Security number when you visit them. In fact, you may find yourself filling out paperwork that includes a space for your SSN. In these cases, it’s OK to leave the space blank and ask why it’s needed if anyone pushes back. As you probably know, there are some situations — particularly in the medical and banking fields — where providing your SSN may be required to receive services or products.

It’s also important to remember that sharing your SSN or other personal information over the phone can be especially risky — especially if you didn’t initiate the call.

Steps To Protect Yourself

By the time you reach adulthood, your SSN has been shared so many times it’s just about impossible to keep it totally secure, CNET reported. Still, there are ways to protect your information:

Keep your Social Security card in a safe place at home instead of in your wallet.

Shred documents or mail that have your SSN on them.

If you’re asked for your SSN, ask why they need it.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com

