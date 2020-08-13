Doctor Who to Enter the Cryptoverse as BBC Plans Trading Card Game on Ethereum Blockchain

BBC Studios has issued an exclusive global license to the U.K.-based mobile game publisher Reality Gaming Group to develop a digital trading card game on the ethereum blockchain for its hit sci-fi show, Dr. Who.

According to Thursdayâs announcement, fans will be able to collect and trade digital versions of their favorite characters, and battle friends in the Doctor Who: Worlds Apart game.Â

Trading cards collected by players will be tokenized into non-fungible or unique tokens that cannot be copied, and function as a digital collectible that can be used during the game or be traded between friends.Â

Just like physical trading cards, there will be rare cards featuring the various doctors, their companions, allies and enemies.

Kevin Jorge, senior producer for Games & Interactive at BBC Studios told CoinDesk via an email that because Dr. Who is one of the most loved and long-running shows on TV, developers will have 56 yearsâ worth of content to draw from.

Jorge added that the additional security of blockchain technology will also give fans the peace of mind that they are safe from scams and piracy.

âThe cards will be ERC721 running on a private fork of ethereum, trading on our own marketplace â but we will eventually be running on interacting with ethereum mainnet so that users can withdraw to 3rd party platforms like OpenSea,â Reality Gaming Group co-founder and tech lead Morten Rongaard told CoinDesk via an email.

Reality Gaming Group debuted its first blockchain powered augmented reality game Reality Clash in 2019, and has over two decades of experience in mobile, PC, augmented and virtual reality gaming platforms, the statement said.Â

According to the announcement, limited edition cards, in packs of five, will be available for purchase from October while the game is set to go live on PC in 2021 with mobile to follow.

