'Doctor Who' set to premiere globally on Disney+

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's DIS.N streaming service Disney+ said on Tuesday that it would exclusively stream one of BBC's adored shows, "Doctor Who", to audiences outside the U.K. and Ireland.

The collaboration between BBC and Disney Branded Television allows Disney to stream the series for audiences around the world, while BBC will continue to stream it exclusively for UK audiences.

(Reporting by Shreyaa Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

