Doctor Reddy's (RDY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Doctor Reddy's (RDY) closed at $54.62, marking a +0.57% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the pharmaceutical had lost 0.26% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 4.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.09% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Doctor Reddy's as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.60, up 5.26% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $769.25 million, up 7.59% from the year-ago period.

RDY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.16 per share and revenue of $3.05 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +34.47% and +6.06%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Doctor Reddy's. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Doctor Reddy's is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Doctor Reddy's is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.17. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.17, so we one might conclude that Doctor Reddy's is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Investors should also note that RDY has a PEG ratio of 0.54 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. RDY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Generic Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RDY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (RDY)

