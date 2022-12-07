Doctor Reddy's (RDY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Doctor Reddy's (RDY) closed the most recent trading day at $53.25, moving +0.02% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.19% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the pharmaceutical had lost 5.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 5.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.7%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Doctor Reddy's as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Doctor Reddy's is projected to report earnings of $0.60 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.26%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $769.25 million, up 7.59% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.16 per share and revenue of $3.05 billion. These totals would mark changes of +34.47% and +6.06%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Doctor Reddy's. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.48% higher. Doctor Reddy's is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Doctor Reddy's currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.83. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.83.

We can also see that RDY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.53. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Generic Drugs industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Generic Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

