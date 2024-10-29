Doctor Care Anywhere’s Financial Progress and Growth Strategy

Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 sh (AU:DOC) has released an update.

Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC reports a significant reduction in cash outflow for Q3 2024, with efforts to streamline operations and reduce costs driving progress towards profitability. The company ended the quarter with £3.6 million cash on hand, positioning itself for future growth despite a decrease in consultation volumes. The company’s strategic partnership with Alliance Healthcare has contributed to a 9.2% increase in eligible lives.

