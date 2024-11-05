News & Insights

Doctor Care Anywhere Appoints New Director Amid Strategic Moves

November 05, 2024 — 07:30 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 sh (AU:DOC) has released an update.

Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC has announced the appointment of Matthew Addison as a director, effective October 29, 2024. Addison holds 3.5 million options over the company’s ordinary shares and convertible loan notes that could convert into additional shares. This appointment signals a strategic move as the company continues to enhance its leadership team.

