Doctor Care Anywhere Appoints New Director Amid Strategic Moves

Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 sh (AU:DOC) has released an update.
Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC has announced the appointment of Matthew Addison as a director, effective October 29, 2024. Addison holds 3.5 million options over the company’s ordinary shares and convertible loan notes that could convert into additional shares. This appointment signals a strategic move as the company continues to enhance its leadership team.
