DOCN Stock Jumps 104% YTD: Is There More Room to Grow?

DigitalOcean DOCN sits in a favorable demand backdrop as artificial intelligence (AI) inference remains supply-constrained, but the investment case hinges on execution and timing. DOCN shares are expected to compound with the market as capacity ramps and customer commitments deepen, but without a clear margin and leverage glidepath yet visible in near-term results. Shares have returned 104.1% year to date (YTD), outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 7.6% return and hyperscale cloud platform providers Microsoft MSFT, Amazon AMZN and Alphabet GOOGL.



DigitalOcean is a developer-focused cloud provider that emphasizes simplicity, predictable pricing, and ease of deployment, making it popular among startups and small-to-medium businesses. In contrast, Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet operate at a much larger scale as hyperscale cloud platforms, offering a vast range of services including advanced AI/ML, big data analytics, enterprise integrations, and global infrastructure. Shares of Amazon and Alphabet returned 11.6% and 8.6%, respectively, while Microsoft’s dropped 12.9%, YTD.

DOCN YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DOCN’s current setup reflects a transitional phase. Management is leaning into an inference-led platform with a deeper stack for developers, alongside a broader graphics processing unit portfolio across NVIDIA and AMD to reduce concentration risk and expand configuration choice. The opportunity is real, but so are the execution dependencies.

DigitalOcean’s Growth Case Relies on Capacity Turning Into Revenue

The growth bridge is straightforward: add supply, then monetize it. DigitalOcean plans 31 megawatts of new capacity coming online during 2026 across three facilities, with the intent to support acceleration to at least 25% year-over-year growth exiting the fourth quarter of 2026 and 30% in 2027.



Timing and utilization are the swing factors. Roughly 6 megawatts are expected to start ramping revenue earlier, while the remaining 25 megawatts are positioned to turn on in the second half of 2026. Any slippage in the supply chain or implementation could push out the ramp and extend the period when costs arrive ahead of revenue.



What helps visibility is customer behavior at the high end. Remaining performance obligation reached $134 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, with about $73 million expected to be recognized over the next 12 months. DigitalOcean also posted a record $51 million of incremental organic annual run-rate revenues in the fourth quarter of 2025, while $1 million-plus customer annual run-rate revenues climbed to $133 million, up triple digits year over year.

DOCN’s Profitability Guideposts Are Disciplined but Phased

Profitability is being managed with clear guideposts, but the path is not linear. For 2026, guidance calls for 36% to 38% adjusted EBITDA margin, a 15% to 17% adjusted free cash flow margin, and an 18% to 20% unlevered adjusted free cash flow margin. The adjusted free cash flow margin guide is down from the 19% delivered in 2025, which frames the near-term compression.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 earnings is currently pegged at 27 cents, unchanged over the past 30 days and indicates 51.79% year-over-year decline. The consensus mark for 2026 earnings is currently pegged at $1.03 per share, down three cents over the past 30 days and indicates a 51.42% year-over-year decline.

Consensus Estimate Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The “why” is phasing. Depreciation on GPUs and data-center lease expenses are expected to hit months before the associated revenues, pressuring early-2026 gross margin and net income, with improvement as utilization builds.



Leases are positioned as a tool to align cash outlays with utilization. Management expects leases to become cash-positive within months of deployment, and investment paybacks typically target around three years. The framework aims to protect long-term economics while still scaling quickly enough to capture constrained inference demand.

DigitalOcean’s Balance Sheet and Commitments Limit Flexibility

The balance sheet adds another layer of near-term constraint. Net leverage is projected above 4X in the short term as finance leases are added ahead of the revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ramp, with a path below 4X over time as capacity fills.



Cash commitments are also meaningful. The company plans to repurchase or redeem the remaining $312 million of 2026 convertible notes for cash by or before December 2026. It also drew the remaining $120 million on its Term Loan A in February 2026, which carries mandatory principal prepayments of about $25 million per year.



That combination explains why capital allocation is skewed toward organic growth and balance sheet strength for now. Even with share repurchases described as a long-term tool, the buyback cadence is limited in the near term while these obligations and the capacity build overlap.

DOCN’s Transitional Headwinds Include a Legacy Product Sunset

Operationally, the model has embedded headwinds during the transition. The legacy Dedicated Bare Metal CPU offering is being discontinued, creating about $13 million of annual run-rate revenue roll-off by the end of the first quarter of 2026.



The wind-down also carries costs. DigitalOcean expects $5 million to $8 million of wind-down expense in 2026, and both items are reflected in guidance. This adds friction to reported growth at the same time the company is funding multiple capacity turn-ups.

DigitalOcean’s Unit Economics Shift Could Require More Volume

Unit economics are also set to evolve. DigitalOcean expects annual run-rate revenue per megawatt to trend from approximately $22 million now to roughly $20 million by the end of 2027 due to a higher artificial intelligence mix.



That shift matters because it implies lower per-megawatt monetization even as demand remains strong. Investors should watch whether volume growth and utilization gains can more than offset the per-unit decline as new sites come online and customers scale production inference workloads.

DigitalOcean Shares are Overvalued

DOCN shares are overvalued as suggested by a Value Score of F. In terms of forward 12-month price/sales, DigitalOcean shares are trading at 7.35X, higher than the broader sector’s 6.53X and Amazon’s 3.28X, but lower than Microsoft’s 8.79X and Alphabet’s 9.54X.

DOCN Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

DigitalOcean presents a compelling yet execution-sensitive opportunity, with strong demand for AI inference supporting long-term growth.



However, near-term margin pressure, leverage and capacity timing risks temper the outlook. While customer momentum and expansion plans are encouraging, valuation appears stretched, suggesting investors should remain cautious and monitor utilization, profitability trajectory, and balance sheet discipline before committing significantly to investments in shares.



DigitalOcean currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.