DocMorris posts core earnings in line with expectations

August 17, 2023 — 01:15 am EDT

Written by Tristan Veyet and Ozan Ergenay for Reuters ->

Aug 17 (Reuters) - DocMorris DOCM.S reported on Thursday a first half adjusted core earnings roughly in line with expectations, helped by the consolidation of its distribution center in Heerlen, Netherlands.

The Swiss online drug retailer reported adjusted earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of -20.8 million Swiss francs ($23.63 million), in line with expectations of a 21 million Swiss francs loss according to a company provided poll.

($1 = 0.8801 Swiss francs)

