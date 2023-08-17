DocMorris net adjusted core loss in line with expectations

Adds context, e-scripts in paragraphs 4,5, outlook in paragraph 6

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Swiss online drug retailer DocMorris DOCM.S reported a first-half adjusted core loss roughly in line with expectations on Thursday, a result boosted by the consolidation of its distribution centre in Heerlen, Netherlands.

The adjusted loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 20.8 million Swiss francs ($23.6 million) was in line with estimates according to a poll of analysts provided by the company.

DocMorris, which relies heavily on the German market since the sale of its Swiss business to Migros, said it hopes to turn profitable in 2024 as Germany rolls out e-prescription country-wide.

A new e-prescription redemption channel was launched on time in Germany, DocMorris said, adding that in July 2023 alone, more than 340,000 e-prescriptions were filled, 38% more than in the previous month.

"After completing the focus on potential e-prescription customers in Germany, especially with a chronic medication need, the number of active customers as of the end of June 2023 is 9.0 million," it added.

Regardless of the growth of electronic prescriptions, the company reiterated its outlook for the financial year of 2023, as well as its objective to turn profitable on adjusted EBITDA by 2024, excluding e-prescriptions.

($1 = 0.8801 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet and Ozan Ergenay in Gdansk; Editing by Stephen Coates)

((Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com; ozan.ergenay@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.