DocMorris AG - Registered Shares (SWX:DOCM) Price Target Increased by 19.08% to 62.86

The average one-year price target for DocMorris AG - Registered Shares (SWX:DOCM) has been revised to 62.86 / share. This is an increase of 19.08% from the prior estimate of 52.78 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.80 to a high of 99.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.83% from the latest reported closing price of 66.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in DocMorris AG - Registered Shares. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOCM is 0.08%, an increase of 22.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.55% to 531K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 109K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares, representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCM by 20.09% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 65K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 61K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing an increase of 15.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCM by 34.61% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 54K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 50K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 11.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCM by 35.35% over the last quarter.

