DocMorris 9-month Revenue Up 9.5%; Confirms Revenue, Earnings Guidance For 2025

(RTTNews) - DocMorris (DOCM.SW) said it increased external revenue by 9.5% to 854.3 million Swiss francs in the first nine months 2025, despite the discontinuation of the Zur Rose brand in Germany at the end of 2024. In the third quarter, sales increased by 8.1% to 282.3 million Swiss francs, despite the usual seasonal slowdown due to the summer holidays. The number of active customers increased from 10.3 million to 10.6 million in the first nine months and from 10.5 million to 10.6 million in the third quarter.

CFO Daniel Wüest said: "we have significantly increased both revenue and our customer base and are on track to achieve our 2025 outlook. In the third quarter, the focus was on sustainable, profitable and future sales growth while improving profitability through efficiency gains and cost reductions. This will enable us to lay the foundation for achieving our EBITDA breakeven target in the course of 2026."

Management confirmed the revenue and earnings guidance for 2025, as well as EBITDA breakeven in the course of 2026 and free cash flow breakeven in the course of 2027. The other medium-term targets remain unchanged.

