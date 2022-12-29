Markets
DCGO

DocGo: Stan Vashovsky To Remain As Chairman Of Board

December 29, 2022 — 07:46 am EST

(RTTNews) - DocGo Inc. (DCGO) said Stan Vashovsky will continue to serve as non-executive Chairman of Board of Directors beginning on January 1, 2023. The company had previously announced that Vashovsky will retire as CEO as of December 31, 2022 and step down from the Board of Directors and his Chairman position at the same time. Ira Smedra, who was to succeed Vashovsky as Chairman on January 1, 2023, will continue serving as a member of Board.

The company believes it is in its best interests to have Vashovsky continue to serve as Chairman given strong growth outlook.

President Anthony Capone will succeed Vashovsky as CEO beginning on January 1, 2023.

