DocGo unit Cardiac RMS’s expands to ‘major’ Mississippi hospital system

DocGo (DCGO) announced that its Cardiac RMS subsidiary has signed a new contract with one of the largest hospital systems in Mississippi. Under the agreement, in early 2025 Cardiac RMS by DocGo is scheduled to begin providing remote monitoring for nearly 3,000 patients with cardiac implantable electronic devices CIEDs. This new contract marks Cardiac RMS’s launch into Mississippi and expands their pediatric customer base – reflecting the company’s ability to provide remote monitoring solutions across all age groups in this new geography…Cardiac RMS by DocGo will provide continuous remote oversight of patients with CIEDs, including pacemakers, implantable cardioverter-defibrillators, implantable heart failure devices, and implantable loop recorders, which require regular monitoring to ensure proper function and to promptly detect any issues. Through advanced technology and adaptable services, Cardiac RMS by DocGo continues to elevate the delivery of cardiac care services, helping providers improve outcomes and create seamless patient experiences.

